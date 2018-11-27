SOUTH KOOCHICHING/RAINY RIVER ISD #363 NORTHOME, MN INVITATION FOR QUOTATION BUS TRANSPORTATION Notice is hereby given, that ISD #363 will receive quotations for transportation of students to Indus School from the following general areas for school years 2019-2020 through school year 2022-2023: 1. Ranier / International Falls, MN 3. Ericksburg / International Falls, MN Sealed quotations will be received in the Office of the Superintendent no later than Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. and will be awarded at the regular meeting of the Board of Education on January 9, 2019. Quotation Sheet and Quotation Specifications are available at the District Office. All quotations must conform to specifications. For further information, contact the Office of the Superintendent at 218-897-5275 ext 153; or ISD #363, Attn: Supt. Steven Thomas, PO Box 465, Northome, MN 56661. The School District reserves the right to accept or reject any or all quotations and to make an award for transportation services which is deemed most favorable and advantageous to the School District. Publish November 28, December 5, 2018