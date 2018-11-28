Clare Richard Kleinwachter, 68

Clare Richard Kleinwachter was born on December 19, 1949 in Warren, Minnesota to Arthur Emil and Olive Selma Kleinwachter. He lived previous to his death in Wahpeton and Grand Forks, ND. Survivors include his two daughters, Carla (Joe) Vita of Princeton, Minnesota, Carolyn (Todd) Kirby of Newport News Virginia and his son, Creg (Tammy) of Lisbon, North Dakota, four grandsons, one granddaughter, four brothers, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Cpl. Christopher Kleinwachter, his parents, brothers Wallace Kleinwachter, Harvey Kleinwachter and sisters Theresa and Shirley Kleinwachter and Audrey Donarski. Clare Kleinwachter died on Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Fargo, North Dakota at the age of 68 years, 10 months and 24 days. His family has requested that instead of flowers, donations be sent in his honor to Richland County Meals on Wheels and the Red River Valley Hospice. May his memory be blessed.