Dean Klegstad, 74

Dean Klegstad, age 74 of Middle River, MN, passed away after an arduous, two-plus year battle with Pancreatic Cancer on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 30, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Middle River, MN, with Father Bob Schreiner presiding. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Middle River. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Prayer Service on Thursday, November 29, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Middle River. Visitation will also take place one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday at the church. Dean Ellsworth Klegstad was born October 17, 1944, in Milwaukee, WI, and was the eldest son of Leonard and Helen (Rue) Klegstad. In 1946, the family moved to a farm east of Karlstad, MN. Dean was confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Karlstad and in 1962, graduated from Karlstad High School. He joined the United States Army in June of 1962. Dean served in Guam and was stationed in Korea in 1963 where he served as a heavy equipment operator in a combat engineer battalion. He was later stationed at Fort Dix, NJ, until his honorable discharge in June of 1965. After his service, Dean worked for a short time at American Crystal Sugar in Drayton, ND. In the spring of 1966 he worked on a farm east of Kennedy, MN, owned by Raymond and Arlen Erickson, where the owners had a 1946 Ford pickup which was not running well. Dean completely overhauled the engine and it ran like new again. This pickup is now in the museum at Lake Bronson, MN. It marked the beginning of a long career in heavy diesel engine mechanics. Throughout the years, Dean worked for Fillipi Truck Lines in Warren, MN, Mindak Trucks in Crookston, MN, and Falls Diesel in Thief River Falls, MN. For a short time he owned and operated his own repair shop called Deano’s Repair in Karlstad. From the late 80’s until 2006, he worked for Interstate Detroit Diesel in both Fargo and Grand Forks, ND. Most recently, he was employed for the last 12 years at Valley Truck in East Grand Forks, MN, only reluctantly retiring due to illness in April of 2018. On December 14, 1968, Dean was united in marriage to Susan Anderson of Middle River and a daughter Jana, was born. Susan tragically passed away on November 22, 1973, and Jana came to Middle River to be raised by her grandparents. On May 5, 1979, Dean was married to Beverly Nelson of Middle River and a daughter, Trudy, was born. He was a member of the Hans Lian American Legion in Middle River, MN. He was a lifetime member of the Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion in Rollag, MN. He was also actively involved with the Northland Threshing Bee in Strathcona, MN and had served for several years as President and Vice President. He loved collecting and restoring old tractors but his most important love, however, was his family. Survivors include his wife Beverly, Middle River, MN; daughters: Jana (Jason) Wagner, Moorhead, MN and Trudy (Timothy) Schunck, Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren: Kolton Wagner and Karlie Wagner; brother: Marvin Klegstad; Sisters: Alois (Lloyd) Lehse and Karen Christenson; brother-in-laws: Dale (Lois) Anderson, Robert (Jani) Nelson, Kenneth (Celka) Nelson, Ronald (Lynn) Nelson and Jerry (Terri) Nelson; sister-in-laws: Shirley (Frank) Shockley and Renae Nelson; and several nephews and nieces, cousins and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by first wife Susan; parents Leonard and Helen Klegstad; brothers Owen and Ronald Klegstad. Condolences may be sent to www.johnsonfuneralservice