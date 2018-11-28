Kittson County (MN) Board Proceedings November 5, 2018

Kittson County Board Proceedings November 5, 2018 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Monday, November 5, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. All members were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. The agenda was approved as presented. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Bouvette and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the October 16, 2018 County Board meeting. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount Department of Human Services 35,915.44 Hoffman, Philipp & Knutson PLLC 6,030.00 Marco 3,704.15 Minnesota Girls Acadamy 9,238.00 Pemberton, Sorlie, Rufer & Kershner PLLP 10,097.81 Peterson/Ken 2,327.15 Traffic Marking Service Inc 4,339.95 TrueNorth Steel 7,667.94 Wikstrom Telephone Co Inc 6,099.20 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it include individuals who received federal, county, or human service aid 100 Payments less than $2000 29920.92 Meal Reimbursements: $68.08 A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Olson and unanimously carried to approve the per diems and expense sheets for October Committee reports were given. Meeting with the County Board was Kelly Bengtson, Kittson County Highway Engineer to update the Board on maintenance issues and road conditions around the County. He informed the Board that all county road projects were complete. The state has approved $400,000 in LRIP funding for paving CSAH 10 from Hwy 75 to the BNSF ROW. Bengtson asked the County Board about adding a 3rd zone to next year’s planned full cut mowing. A small slope failure is causing cracking along CSAH 22. The department is looking into repair options. Bengtson noted that the department is preparing a road use agreement for Enbridge for their upcoming Line 3 replacement project. Finally Bengtson presented a quote from Hallock Electric to upgrade the shop lighting to LED lights. The quote was for $3,996 with a rebate of $2,851.20 available from Ottertail Power Co. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve a utility permit for Enbridge pipeline Co. to reconstruct a cathode charging bed along CSAH 7. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to accept the quote from Hallock Electric of $3,996 to replace the lighting in the Hallock shop with an Ottertail Power rebate of $2,851.20 to be applied to the project cost. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the FY 2019 Snowmobile Train Grant from the Department of Natural Resources in the amount of $116,110.42. The County Board discussed the matter of a donation to the proposed Veteran’s Home in Bemidji. The Beltrami County Veterans Service Officer had appeared before the board earlier to discuss the project. The County Board tabled the matter. No action taken. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the updated Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative joint powers agreement. The County Board also discussed a request for County support for a USDA rural development loan for Todd’s Electric of Kennedy. The Board requested more information about the request and what it was going to be used for before it would consider the request. No action taken. The Board adjourned to November 20, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CHAIRPERSON ATTEST: Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator 3