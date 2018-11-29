Larry M. Anderson, 59, of Brainerd, MN, died suddenly, Saturday, November 24, 2018 at his home. He was born in Minneapolis, MN, on June 19, 1959 to Arthur and Helen Anderson.

Larry is survived by his companion, Diane Anderson; his mother, Helen Anderson, of Greenbush, MN; brother, Lee (Loretta) Anderson, of Brighton, CO; five nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Anderson and an infant brother.

Larry attended Moorhead Technical College in Moorhead, MN and achieved a degree in Diesel Mechanics after his graduation from Roseau High School. He worked in the dairy business before finding employment on the oil rigs in North Dakota with his brother, Lee. Larry and his brother then moved to Colorado working in the construction industry. Larry returned to Greenbush to co-manage his parent’s grain and dairy farm until 1998. Larry and Diane moved to Eau Claire, WI in 1998 where Larry found employment as a diesel mechanic in Chippewa Falls, WI. In 2002, Larry and Diane moved to Brainerd, MN where Larry began his business as a self-employed carpenter until his death.

Larry will be remembered as a kind, honest, friendly person who cared deeply for his companion, family, friends, clients, and pets. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Larry’s Life will be announced in the near future and be held in Greenbush, MN.

