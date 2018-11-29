Purple Heart Signs in place around Kittson County

Kittson County Veterans Service Officer Wayne Jacobson updated the Kittson County Board of Commissioners on the progress of sign placement, since becoming a Purple Heart County.

Twelve signs were purchased with donations, along with two free signs received. Twelve have been placed on all tarred roads leading into the county. Jacobson asked for suggestions on where to place the last two signs.

Additional signs can be purchased for $40, or any further donations could be used for upkeep and sign replacement in the event of damage.

The County was declared a Purple Heart County in October. Eleven Purple Heart recipients have been identified so far in Kittson County.

