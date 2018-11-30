Local Santa Days planned

Karlstad, Lancaster, and Lake Bronson are ready to kick off the holiday season with Santa Days, Shop Local, and Home for the Holiday events.

Karlstad Santa Day

Karlstad’s annual Santa Day will be held Saturday, December 1.

Stop by Tri-County School for kids activities, and the American Legion Auxiliary’s silent auction of baskets.

Other kids activities include: Santa visits, crafts and bake walk at 12 p.m., bingo at 1 p.m., and door prize drawings at 2 p.m.

Lancaster Holiday of Lights

Lancaster is kicking off the Christmas season with the annual Holiday of Lights event on Saturday, December 1.

Bring the kids to visit Santa, play bingo, and get treats at the Community Center.

The Parade of Lights begins at 6 p.m.

After the parade, join the Christmas Sing-A-Long with the Popple Ridge Pickers at the Community Center.

For more details, see this week’s North Star News!