New day care opens in Greenbush

She had an excellent role model and now Lyndsey Larson is following in the footsteps of her mother, Missy Anderson, who operated a local daycare for 18 years.

On October 8 Lyndsey was officially licensed to open and operate a daycare here in Greenbush.

Prior to this time she was working at the hospital in Thief River Falls.

“Lola ( her daughter) was getting older and I was working 12-hour shifts,” Lyndsey said.

Feeling the importance of spending more time with her little one, she thought about making a change in jobs and that is just what she did.

She named her new daycare – “Lyndsey’s Little Learners”.

“I really enjoy it! Now, I get to watch and enjoy seeing Lola meet her milestones and watch the other kids do the same.”

Lyndsey and her husband, Brayden Larson, an agronomist at the Roseau County Co-op Association, recently purchased a home in Greenbush. They are 2014 GMR high school graduates.