Margaret Anne Aker, 76

Margaret Anne Aker took Jesus’ hand and went to heaven on Friday morning, November 23, 2018. She is now reunited with the love of her life, Wally.

Margaret Jahnke was born on December 10, 1941 in Halstad, MN the daughter of William C. Jahnke Sr. and Minnie (Dittmer) Jahnke. Margaret attended elementary school in Caledonia, ND. She then attended high school in Climax, MN and graduated in the class of 1959. Margaret met Wally Aker while she was in high school in Climax and they were united in marriage on July 8, 1960. They made their home in Climax for four years and then moved to East Grand Forks, MN and lived there for 27 years. She worked at United Hospital for 16 years in the business office. She then worked at C&R Cleaners. In 1992 they moved back to Climax, MN where they made their home. Margaret then worked for the Climax-Shelley Schools where she was a custodian until she retired on June 5, 2005. She remained in Climax until she moved to the Hillsboro Care Center in August, 2018.

Margaret loved Nascar Racing and went to many Nascar Races with Wally. She was a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. She enjoyed sports and was a huge fan of many of them.

Margaret is survived by her sisters-in-law Margaret Sondreal and Pearl Aker. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends. Margaret is predeceased by her parents, William C. Jahnke Sr. and Minnie Jahnke, her brother, William C. Jahnke Jr., and infant sister Nancy Eileen, her husband Wally Aker, brothers-in-law Gene Sondreal and Knute Aker and a nephew Donald Aker.

Margaret’s family and friends would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at the Altru Cancer Center and the Hillsboro Care Center for their excellent care, love, and support.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 1, 2018 in Climax Lutheran Church, Climax, MN

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 with a 6:30 PM Prayer Service on Friday, November 30, 2018 in Climax Lutheran Church

Interment: Bergit Cemetery ~ Climax, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN