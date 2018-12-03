Flag Drop Box created in Karlstad

Karlstad American Legion Commander Wayne Krantz has been collecting unserviceable flags for years, but has never really had an official drop box. Commander Krantz would like to put the word out to the Karlstad community and surrounding towns that the Karlstad American Legion now has an “Official Flag Disposal Dropbox” located in the entry of the Legion.

If your American flag is tattered, torn and faded it should be replaced. If flown in this condition, it is considered disrespectful. These flags are referred to as unserviceable and will be collected to be disposed at a proper “Flag Disposal Ceremony.”

Please feel free to use the Dropbox anytime during the Legion’s open hours.

For more details, see this week’s North Star News!