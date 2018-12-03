Greenbush (MN) HRA Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Toe Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998 requires that Public Housing Agencies (PHA’s) prepare Public Housing Agency Plans including an annual plan. The annual plan provides details about PHA’s immediate operations, program participants, programs and services and the PHA’s strategy for handling operational concerns, residents concerns and needs, programs and services for the upcoming fiscal year. The planning mechanism requires PHA’s to eximaine their existing operations and needs to design short and long range strategies to address those needs. The Greenbush Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA ) has prepared the annual Plan as required by the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998. This Plan will be available to the public for review and comment between December 1, 2018—January 15, 2019. The Plan can be reviewed at the Greenbush Housing and Redevelopment (HRA ) Office which is located at 610 Central Avenue West, Greenbush, Minnesota, between the hours of 9:00 am to 4:30 pm Monda.y – Thursday. A public hearing will take place on the Plan on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the Greenbush HRA regular Board Meeting at the above listed address at 4:45 pm. (December 5 & 12, 2918)