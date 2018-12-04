STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT [PROBATE DIVISION] Court File No. 39-PR-18-227 In Re: ESTATE OF Carlon Olson DECEDENT NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE) Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. No Will has been presented for probate. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Gregory Olson, whose address is 3138 Bankton Road SW, Baudette, MN 56623, to serve as the personal representative of the Decedent’s estate. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general admission, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent. Notice if further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: November 26, 2018 Courtney Hanert, Registrar Pamela Shaw, Court Administrator Anderson Law Offices, P.A. Nora L. Crumpton – MN#0392570 PO Box 430, Warroad, MN 56763 Telephone: 218-386-1040 Facsimile: 218-386-3129 email: nora@andersonlawyers.com ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANT Publish December 5, 12, 2018