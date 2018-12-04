Lake of the Woods (MN) Commissioner Proceedings (November 13, 2018)

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS NOVEMBER 13, 2018 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Vice-Chairman, Hasbargen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Cody Hasbargen, Jon Waibel, Ken Moorman and Buck Nordlof. Absent Edward Arnesen. Also, present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson and Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following addition: Consideration for Approval for Conditional Use Permit. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the official minutes and summarized minutes of October 23, 2018. SOCIAL SERVICES- Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman seconded by Commissioner Waibel, and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $22,155.84, Commissioners Warrants $ 11,005.69, Commissioners Warrants $3,578.07. COUNTY AUDITOR/ Claims-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following claims against the county: Revenue-$ 54,644.63, Road & Bridge-$102,409.78, County Devlp. $20,010.73, Joint Ditch- 400.00, Solid Waste-$32,653.83, EDA-$54.54. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 11/13/2018 For Payment 11/16/2018 Vendor Name Amount Cenex Co-Op Services, Inc. 13,933.77 Compass Minerals America 4,791.42 Dell Marketing, Lp 3,090.19 Farmers Union Oil Co. 2,149.61 Hoffman, Philipp & Knutson, PLLC 13,540.00 Holen Electric 10,874.00 Howard’s Oil Company 3,783.55 Lakewood Health Center 14,555.50 Lavalla Sand & Gravel Inc 75,000.00 LOW Highway Dept 3,531.06 Mar-Kit Landfill 15,574.50 R & Q Trucking, Inc 2,575.00 Swanston Equipment Corp 2,520.89 Widseth Smith Nolting&Asst Inc 7,371.08 Woody’s Service 3,928.84 97 Payments less than 2000 32,954.10 Final Total: 210,173.51 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following Auditor warrants: October 24, 2018-$443,439.49, October 31, 2018-$453,517.46, November 1,2018-$347,982.54, November 7, 2018- $113,439.62. Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative (MNCCC)-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Waibel and carried unanimously to enter into the revised Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative Joint Powers Agreement and Bylaws and authorize Vice-Chairman Hasbargen to sign. Resolution-The following Resolution was offered by Commissioner Buck Nordlof seconded by Commissioner Ken Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the following: RESOLUTION OF LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY Operational Enhancement Grant Program Resolution No 18-11-01, BE IT RESOLVED; by Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners that the County enter into the attached Grant Contract with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) to conduct the following Program: County Veterans Service Office Operational Enhancement Grant Program. The grant must be used to provide outreach to the county’s veterans; to assist in the reintegration of combat veterans into society; to collaborate with other social service agencies, educational institutions, and other community organizations for the purposes of enhancing services offered to veterans; to reduce homelessness among veterans; and to enhance the operations of the county veterans service office, as specified in Minnesota Laws 2015 Chapter 77, Article 1, Section 37, Subdivision 2. This Grant should not be used to supplant or replace other funding. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED; by the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners that Rick Rone, the Veterans Service Officer, be authorized to execute the attached Grant Contract for the above-mentioned Program on behalf of the County. WHEREUPON; the above resolution was adopted at the Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners Board meeting this 13th day of November, 2018. CON-CON FUNDING -Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to make allocations to the below organizations from the Con Con funds, payable 2019. LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY County Development Year 2019 Baudette Arena Association $20,000 Baudette Arena Association(New) $40,000 Williams Arena Association $ 7,000 Baudette Chamber-Chamber Projects $ 9,350 Economic Dev-Marketing/Operational $10,000 Depot Preservation $ 6,000 Friends Against Abuse $ 2,500 LOW Prevention Coalition $10,000 LOW Historical Society $12,500 LOW Humane Society-Support $ 7,500 University of MN Extension $ 2,000 University o fMN Extension-RRV Emg Lead $ 300 Williams Senior Center $ 4,000 Williams Public Library $ 650 Willie Walleye-Restoration $10,000 Joint Powers Natural Resources Board $ 1,000 Keep it Clean $ 2,500 LOW Road & Gun Club $ 2,000 LOW School Trap Team-Operational Exp $ 1,500 LOW Senior Fishing (LOW Chapter) $ 1,500 Rinke-Noonan-Retainer-Drainage $ 2,400 St. Louis County Aud-(NCLUCB) $ 2,000 Take A Kid Fishing $ 1,000 Williams Youth Recreation Assoc $ 8,000 Widseth Smith Nolting $16,000 Auditing Fees $ 900 Beaver Control $10,000 Drainage $10,000 $200,600 Veterans Memorial- Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to contribute $20,000 to the Lake of the Woods Veterans Memorial payable 2018 from the Con-Con fund. HUMAN RESOURCE-Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the hiring of Linda Hartnell for Child Support Officer effective November 11, 2018 at Grade 11, Step 1, $19.73 per hour, Points 261. PUBLIC WORKS DIRECTOR-Public Works Director, Tim Erikson met with the board requesting final approval for SAP 39-601-031 and SAP 39-622-006 for Davidson Ready-Mix & Construction, Inc. of Newfolden, MN. Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the final payment for SAP 39-601-031 and SAP 39-622-006 for Davidson Ready-Mix & Construction, Inc. of Newfolden, MN in the total amount of $1,210,770.39 and hereby approves final payment of $63,847.90. Recess-The meeting was called to recess at 10:00 a.m. and reconvened at 10:05 a.m. as follows. LAND AND WATER PLANNING-Land and Water Planning Director, Josh Stromlund met with the board and presented a Conditional Use Permit, to allow Cyrus Resort, to move more than ten (10) cubic yards of material within the shoreland area of Bostic Creek. Josh reviewed the findings and facts with the board and informed the board that the Planning Commissioner recommends approval with the following condition that the project is completed by December 31, 2019. Motion was made by Commissioner Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the Conditional Use Permit, to allow Cyrus Resort, to move more than ten (10) cubic yards of material within the shoreland area of Bostic Creek. RECESS With no further business before the board, Vice-Chairman Hasbargen called the meeting to recess at 11:26 a.m. Attest: November 13, 2018 County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Vice-Chairman of the Board, Cody Hasbargen