Lake of the Woods (MN) School District 390 Proceedings (October 22, 2018)

Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 October 22, 2018 Board of Education Meeting Agenda, 7:00 PM ITV Room Call to Order by Chairperson Birchem at 7:03 PM Members Present: Chair Jeff Birchem, Vice-Chair Tim Lyon, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Treasurer Sharon Feldman, Director Boyd Johnson, Director Corryn Trask Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, Business Manager Crystal Olson, Administrative Assistant Cindi McDougall Pledge of Allegiance Motion by Johnson, second by Lyon to approve the Agenda as presented with the addition of the LED lighting purchase. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Johnson, second by Feldman to approve the Consent Agenda items as presented. Motion carries unanimously. Chair Birchem asked if there were any board presenters, there were none. Superintendent Jeff Nelson presented the board with written communications regarding Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) Strategic Planning Services. After a brief discussion about the importance and benefits of this service it was agreed that we will proceed with the contract. Superintendent Jeff Nelson also presented the board with the final Civil Rights Compliance Letter. This letter stated that we have met all of the recommendations to become compliant with the state regarding public notifications, nondiscrimination statements, handicap accessibility, and signage. Motion by Johnson, second by Birchem to approve the second reading of Policy 509 Enrollment of Nonresident Students. Motion carries unanimously. Vice Chair Lyon addressed the audience regarding the Superintendent Evaluation and Growth Plan. He wanted to make sure that everyone understood the importance of having an outlined agreement between the board and the superintendent to see what areas may need improvement for the upcoming year and also to address the positive areas. Motion by Birchem, second by Lyon to approve the Staff Seniority list for 2018-2019. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Ellis, second by Trask to adopt Resolution 2018/2019-04 to accept the donation of $500 from North Star Electric Cooperative for the Backpack program. Motion carries unanimously. Motion by Johnson, second by Feldman to approve the purchase of LED Lights as presented. Motion carries unanimously. Chair Birchem inquired if there was any other business before the Board, there was none. Chair Birchem adjourned the meeting at 7:17 PM Chair, Jeff Birchem Clerk, Lynnette Ellis Publish December 5, 2018