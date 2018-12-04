Lake of the Woods (MN) School Proceedings (November 13, 2018)

Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 November 13, 2018 Board of Education Meeting Agenda, 7:30 AM ITV Room Call to Order by Chairperson Birchem at 7:31 AM Members Present: Chair Jeff Birchem, Vice-Chair Tim Lyon, Clerk Lynnette Ellis, Treasurer Sharon Feldman, Director Boyd Johnson, Director Corryn Trask Others Present: Superintendent Jeff Nelson, Administrative Assistant Cindi McDougall, Robin Sonstegard Pledge of Allegiance Motion by Lyon, second by Feldman to approve the Agenda as presented. Motion carries unanimously. The Canvassing Board oath was recited by all board members. Chair Birchem review the canvassing results of the election as follows: RESOLUTION CANVASSING RETURNS OF VOTES OF SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL ELECTION BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 390, as follows: 1. It is hereby found, determined and declared that the general election of the voters of the district held on November 6, 2018, was in all respects duly and legally called and held. 2. As specified in the attached Abstract and Return of Votes Cast, a total of 693 voters of the district voted at said election on the election of (three) school board members for four year term vacancies on the board caused by expiration of term on the first Monday in January next following the general election as follows: Candidate S Lynnette Ellis 187 votes /1 write in Candidate T Jeffrey Birchem 192 votes /7 write in Candidate U Robin Sonstgard 185 votes Candidate V Steven Martin 121 votes 3. Candidate S, Candidate T, and Candidate U, having received the highest number of votes, are elected to four year terms beginning the first Monday in January, 2019. 4. The school district clerk is hereby authorized to certify the results of the election to the county auditor of each county in which the school district is located in whole or in part. Motion by Johnson, seconded by Lyon, to accept the results of the School Board Election as presented by the School Board Election Clerk, Cynthia McDougall. Motion carries unanimously. Chair Birchem inquired if there was any other business before the Board, there was none. Chair Birchem adjourned the meeting at 7:35 AM Chair, Jeff Birchem Clerk, Lynnette Ellis Publish December 5, 2018