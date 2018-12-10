Betty Jane (Turn) Wolff of Karlstad, MN passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018 at Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls, MN. Betty Jane (Turn) Wolff of Karlstad, MN passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018 at Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls, MN.

Betty was the daughter of Elmer & Inga (Nessa) Turn of Kennedy, MN and was born on September 25, 1928.

She is survived by husband of 72 years, Eddy Wolff of Thief River Falls. Children, Curtis (Marjean) Wolf of Strathcona, MN, Dean (Marilyn) Wolff of Thief River Falls and Connie (Kerry) Snare of Elk River, MN.

Grandchildren, Karla & Kurt Studebaker of Princeton, MN, Carson Snare of Elk River, Cassie & Dan Reichert of Brooklyn Park, MN, Kara & Dale Forst of Greenbush, MN Kristi & Neil Gustafson of Karlstad, Dacian & Christine Wolff of Thief River Falls, Lucas & Sally Wolff of Thief River Falls, Duane & Sarah Wolff of Apple Valley, MN, Nicole & Jordan Raidon of Thief River Falls, Ashley & Josh Bergerson of Thief River Falls.

Great-Grandchildren, Ben Studebaker, Sydney Studebaker, Trevor Forst, Karley Forst, Preston Wolff, Shantelle Gustafson, Eian Gustafson, Brandt Reichert, Jed Wolff, Zayna Wolff, Svea Wolff, Emmett Wolff, Henry Wolff, Darrell Wolff and soon to be Emery Wolff.

Sisters, Barbara & Alvin Oertwich of Fertile, MN, Linda & Earl Johnson of Warren, MN, Brother-in-law, Harvey Pulkrabek of Grand Forks, ND, Sister-in-law, Kay Turn of Kennedy.

Many nieces & nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Darrell at age 29, sister, Phyllis Pulkrabek, Kay & Wilford Dostal & a Brother, Leroy Turn.

Betty marred Eddy on September 14, 1946 and settled on the farm in Lind Township, rural Karlstad and lived there until October of 2018 when they moved to Greenleaf Assisted Living in Thief River Falls.

She enjoyed farming, milking cows, combining grain, gardening and caring for family.

Betty was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church of Greenbush.

She so treasured her grandchildren and teaching them to make Lefse, bake bread and taking them fishing.

There will be no public funeral service. Burial of her cremains will take place in the springtime in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Greenbush. Arrangements are with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush.