Charmelle Rae Hughes, 69, passed away peacefully at her home in East Grand Forks, MN, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, surrounded by her loving family & friends.

Charmelle was born on March 1, 1949, in Valley City, ND, the daughter of Robert & Beverley (Colville) Svenningsen. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Valley City. She grew up in Valley City where she graduated from high school and attended Valley City State College for 2 years.

She worked for Bridgeford Dental and UND housing as a receptionist.

Charmelle married Bruce Strinden in 1969. She later married Gerald “Jerry” Hughes on May 24, 2002. Together they made their home in East Grand Forks, MN.

She enjoyed traveling, golfing and spending time with her family & friends.

Charmelle is survived by her husband, Jerry; sons, Pete (Darci) Strinden and Matt (Jaci) Strinden; stepchildren, Dean (Linda) Hughes, Ross (Lisa) Hughes, Ethan (Julie) Hughes, Lacey (Luke) Millette, Ira Hughes, Jeremy (Sara) Hughes and Rose Johnson; sister, Pam (Dave) Narum and many grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step- great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

**In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charmelle’s name to: the American Cancer Society – P.O. Box 22478 -Oklahoma City, OK 73123

Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 8 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, with visitation one hour prior to the memorial service in the church.

A guestbook may be signed or viewed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com

Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks is in charge of arrangements.