Jean Emelie Wendel, 90

Jean Emelie Wendel, age 90, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018 at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND.

Jean Maurstad was born on March 9, 1928, in Bosemont, ND, the daughter of the late Ole and Olga (Andeen) Maurstad. She grew up on the family farm in Marshall County near Argyle, MN, and attended country school. On April 9, 1949, she married Robert Wendel in Thief River Falls, MN. The family made their home in Grand Forks, ND, until 1964 when they moved to Colorado Springs, CO. In 1966 they then settled in Inver Grove Heights, MN, where she worked at King Packing, Golden Oaks Nursing Home, and then managed the Mailand Apartment Complex, all in St. Paul, MN. Finally, in 1998 she moved back to East Grand Forks, MN, and remained ever since.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Carol Jean Wendel of Grand Forks, ND; sons, Gerald Wendel and Robert (Susan) Wendel, both of Forest Lake, MN, and Michael Wendel of Bethel, MN; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Arvin “Bud” Maurstad of Warren, MN, and Arnie (Iris) Maurstad of Argyle, MN; sisters, Shirley Cordts of Grand Forks, ND, Anna Mae Nelson of East Grand Forks, MN, and Alice Grochowski of Inver Grove Heights, MN; and special friend, Gordon Sondeland of Hensel, ND; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wendel; parents, Ole and Olga Maurstad; brothers, Leslie, Myron, Maurice, Peter, and Milford Maurstad; and sister, Lorraine Karr.

Memorial Service: 10:30 am on Friday, December 14, 2018, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: One Hour Before the Service

Inurnment: Fort Snelling in Minneapolis, MN, at a later date.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN