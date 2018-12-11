Michael Carlson, 73, formerly of rural Badger, MN, died Tuesday, December 4, 2018 in Hillcrest Senior Living in Red Lake Falls, MN. Michael Carlson, 73, formerly of rural Badger, MN, died Tuesday, December 4, 2018 in Hillcrest Senior Living in Red Lake Falls, MN.

Michael James Carlson the son of Oscar Wilhelm & Alice Olietta (Thompson) Carlson, was born on October 12, 1945 in Roseau, MN and was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. He grew up on the farm at rural Badger and attended Badger School, graduating from Badger High School, Class of 1964.

Michael was in the US Army from 1966 to 1968, serving in Viet Nam. He was a very active member of the V.F.W. and served many years as the Commander of the Badger V.F.W. Post.

He farmed and also worked for Polaris Industries in Roseau for many years. He was a member of Badger Creek Free Lutheran Church.

Mike enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, riding around in his truck and visiting with the neighbors. Later in life, Mike lived with family members before residing in Nursing Homes in Roseau and Red Lake Falls, MN.

He is survived by 1 brother—Roy (Laureen) Carlson, of Badger. 1 brother-in-law—Robert Bosc of Everett, Washington. Many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents—Oscar & Alice Carlson, brothers—Floyd and Robert Carlson, and sister-in-law—Janette Carlson, sisters—Sharon “Bonnie” Carlson, Connie Bosc and Frances Laidley and & brother-in-law—Duane Laidley.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 11 AM in Badger Creek Free Lutheran Church in Badger, MN, with Pastor David Nelson, officiating. Sarah Nelson was the Pianist and Vocal music was provided by Heather Bjorsness.

Pallbearers were Matt & Justin Carlson, Mark, Brad, Kevin, Keenan & Mason Laidley.

Military Honors were provided by the Roseau Memorial Honor Guard.

Burial will be in Badger Creek Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are with Gieseke Funeral Chapel of Greenbush, MN.