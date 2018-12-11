Paul S. Prout, 55, passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Grand Forks, ND.

Paul was born March 24, 1963, in Sioux City, IA, the son of Thomas & Marcia (Klink) Prout. He graduated from high school in 1981. He attended South Dakota State University where he played football and obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He married his high school sweetheart, Jill Suter, on March 3, 1984 in Sioux City. Together they raised 4 wonderful children.

Paul was a partner at EAPC Architects Engineers, where he worked for over 20 years.

He enjoyed motorcycle riding, bonfires in the backyard, watching football, exercising, classic rock music, studying maps, traveling and spending time with his children and 4 grandchildren.

Paul is survived by his wife, Jill; parents, Tom & Marcia of South Sioux City, NE; children, Molly (Alex) Castillo of Des Moines, IA, Thomas (Sarah) Prout of Grand Forks, Jonathan (WooJung) Prout of Seoul, South Korea, Benjamin Prout of Grand Forks; brothers, Thomas “Brad” (Michelle) Prout of Hopkins, MN, Tyler (Missy) Prout of Fitchburg, WI; 4 grandchildren; parents-in-law, Richard & Marilyn Suter of Anthem, AZ and numerous extended family.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Immanuel Lutheran Church 1710 Cherry St. in Grand Forks with visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, offerings are being accepted to establish a Paul S. Prout memorial on the grounds of South Dakota State University.

A guestbook may be signed or viewed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com