Commissioner Joe Bouvette receives AMC President’s Award

Kittson County Commissioner Joe Bouvette received an Association of Minnesota Counties’ (AMC) President’s Award for years of dedicated service and exemplary leadership in county government. 2018 AMC President Susan Morris (Isanti County) selected Bouvette to receive this honor.

The prestigious President’s Award is presented to an individual who has a deep history of public service to their community and to their county.

Commissioner Bouvette was first elected to the Kittson County Board in 1987. Commissioner Bouvette is a retired dentist and a lifelong resident of Kittson County. He and his wife Sandy reside in Hallock and they have two children.

Commissioner Bouvette is a delegate on the following committees: Employee Relations, Local Board of Health, Mark-Kit Landfill Joint Powers Board, Transportation Advisory Committee, American’s with Disabilities Act Board, Technology Committee, GIS Committee, Personnel and Negotiation Committee, General Government, Wetlands Joint Powers Board, Kittson County Courthouse Building Committee, Law Library Board and North Kittson Rural Water Commission. He is currently the chair of the Northwest Regional Development Commission.

