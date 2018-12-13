Lake of the Woods Fishing Report

On the main basin… Ice fishing is in full swing and the bite continues to be very good. Big numbers of walleyes and saugers in 17 – 25′ of water. Resorts have marked trails for ATV, UTV and snowmobiles while others are transporting guests with light ice rigs. No vehicle traffic yet. Gold, glow colors, and blue hot colors. Use combo of jigging line and deadstick with a live minnow. Ice ranges from 9-14″ where resorts are fishing. Big crack 8 miles off of Pine Island stretching to Long Point. Please use resort marked trails, don’t go off on your own and exercise safety precautions as ice thickness varies.

On the Rainy River… Stretches of the river and bay ice unsafe with current. Some walleye action in Four Mile Bay early and late in day. Reports of pike still coming from bays. Safety first, we suggest staying on resort marked trails for safety.

Up at the NW Angle… Ice road is open from Young’s Bay to Flag Island, no further as of yet. Other areas still need more time / ice before vehicle traffic is allowed. Snowmobile trail marking from Wheeler’s Point across lake to Angle planned for end of week, ice conditions dictating. As always, neck down and other areas with current are iffy. Resorts are ice fishing and others starting this week. Reports are very good. Work through resorts and stay on staked resort ice trails. Safety first. A complete list of lodging and ice fishing packages available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.