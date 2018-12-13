The Tribune marks 110th year in circulation

The Tribune in Greenbush turned a new leaf this week with the start of its 110th year.

The Greenbush Tribune got its start when the first issue was printed on October 15, 1908. The then publisher, C.B. Goodrich, purchased The Greenbush Journal from Harold J. Sanders who began publishing in 1901 in Old Greenbush. With the coming of the railroad, Sanders moved his printshop to West Greenbush to a site across the alley from the old fire hall.

On January 15, 1909, The Greenbush Tribune was sold to E.R. Umpleby. The printshop was housed in an 11’x18’ room behind the State Bank of Greenbush. In July of 1927 Umpleby purchased the present day Tribune building built in 1908 by the State Bank of Greenbush. The former occupants, Peoples State Bank of Greenbush, failed two months earlier. A second floor was added for living quarters.

E.R. married Minnie Hildahl in 1910 and she was the news gatherer for the locals. Stanley Evans, E.R.’s son-in-law, worked with him in the later years. Shortly after E.R.’s death in 1951, his daughter Phyllis Evans became editor and Stanley Evans was publisher and manager. After Stanley’s death, son Stephen Evans assisted his mother with running the pages.

Rex and Barb Clay purchased the paper in 1980. A few years later the interior was remodeled. The old bank vault was left intact and was used as a darkroom. Today, the vault houses The Greenbush Tribune newspapers dated back from 1908 to the present as well as issues of the Badger Enterprise and New River Record.

In February of 1968, Adrian Pulczinski took over as publisher and Lisa Bratland was editor.

Karen Janousek purchased the paper in August of 1989. During the time she owned the paper, she purchased the Badger Enterprise and combined the two. She changed the name to The Tribune. In 1995 Karen sold The Tribune to “Page 1 Publications” owned by Julie and Rollin Bergman. They continue to own the newspaper and have done extensive remodeling to the office.