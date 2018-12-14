Piano tuning as a new forte

Garry Gambill decided that his life needed a new tune. “I’ve been involved in music nearly my whole life,” Gambill says as he sits at the upright piano in the basement of a local church. “The piano intrigues me and I thought this would be a fun hobby to start now, get proficient at, and continue on doing into retirement.”

Gambill was introduced to Dwight Westman, a piano tuner based out of Crookston, a few months ago when he called to get one of the pianos tuned at the Heritage Christian School in Karlstad. Gambill became fascinated with the tuning process watching Westman with the piano at Heritage.

Gambill is now being mentored by Westman on the tuning jobs he gets in Northwest Minnesota. Charles Knapp, before retiring and moving away from the area, used to tune pianos in the Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Lake of the Woods and more counties in Northwest Minnesota. “Now, if a church or school or anyone wants their piano tuned, they either have to call Dwight from Crookston or someone from East Grand Forks,” Gambill stated. “And now they can call me.”

For more, see this week’s North Star News!