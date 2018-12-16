Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings November 26, 2018 The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on Monday, November 26, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior High School. Board Chair Simonson called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Board members present: Black, Boespflug, Piche, Simonson, Thompson, and Useldinger Board members absent: None Piche moved to approve the minutes of the regular School Board meeting held on November 14, 2018. Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Boespflug moved to approve the agenda as presented. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The following policies were presented for the second reading: 401 Equal Employment Opportunity 402 Disability Nondiscrimination Policy 403 Discipline, Suspension, & Dismissal of School District Employees 404 Employment Background Checks 405 Veteran’s Preference 406 Public & Private Personnel Data 407 Employee Right to Know 408 Subpoena of a School District Employee 409 Employee Publications, Instructional Materials, Inventions, & Creations 410 Family & Medical Leave Policy 412 Expense Reimbursement 413 Harassment & Violence 414 Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse 415 Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults 416 Drug & Alcohol Testing 417 Chemical Use & Abuse 418 Drug Free Workplace/Drug Free School 419 Tobacco Free Environment 420 Students & Employees with Sexually Transmitted Infections & Diseases 422 Polices Incorporated by Reference 423 Employee-Student Relationships 425 Staff Development 427 Workload Limits for Certain Special Education Teachers Useldinger moved to approve the FY18 audit report as presented by Brady, Martz, and Associates. Black seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Piche moved to hire Bailey Hlavac, South Point paraprofessional, for 6.5 hours per day beginning November 19, 2018. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Useldinger moved that Emily Kersten, Central Middle School paraprofessional, has met the requirements to receive an additional $2.00 per hour as required by the MSEA – Paraprofessional contract effective December 1, 2018. Simonson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to approve the miscellaneous payments for the November 13, 2018, payroll in the amount of $14,858.02. The consent agenda is on file in the Superintendent’s Office. Boespflug seconded the motion. The motion was carried. Simonson moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:36 p.m. Thompson seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The next regular school board meeting will be held on December 10, 2018, with the Truth-in-Taxation presentation at 6:00 p.m. Respectfully submitted, Melissa Thompson, Clerk (Dec 19, 2018)