Alan Walter Cormican, 63

Alan Walter Cormican, age 63, of Winsted passed away on Friday, December 14, 2018 at St. Mary’s Care Center in Winsted.

He was born on August 12, 1955 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Delbert W. and Bonnie (Bagley) Cormican.

Alan enjoyed all sports, especially the MN Twins and the MN Vikings. He also enjoyed fishing, spending time with his nieces and nephews and spending time in the beautiful Colorado mountains.

He is survived by his sisters Sherry (Lester) Gellett, Merry (Daniel) Crates and Terri (Jim) Newman; ten nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and great-nephews; other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents; brother David; nephew Brian; niece Crystal and great-nephew Isaac.

Interment with military rites will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date

Chilson Funeral Home, Winsted, MN is serving the family. On-line condolences can be made at www.chilsonfuneralhome.com