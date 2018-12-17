Arden “Ardie” O. Lind, 50

Arden “Ardie” O. Lind, age 50 of Oslo, MN, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND with his family by his side due to complications of pneumonia.

Arden O. Lind was born on February 10, 1968 at the Deaconess Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Almore and Ila (Solem) Lind. Arden was baptized at Kongsvinger Lutheran Church and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of Oslo, MN. He attended school in Oslo and graduated from Oslo High School with the Class of 1986. Arden was a member of VICA in high school and placed first in the welding competition in 1986.

Arden was a lifelong farmer in Higdem Township, Polk County who raised sugar beets, edible beans and wheat. Arden enjoyed farming with his best friend, brother, Arlyn Lind. He enjoyed attending auction sales, ice fishing, Nascar Racing and operating only John Deere equipment “Go Green”. Arden had a heart of gold and would help anybody in need. His nieces & nephews were very important to him. He was a member of Kongsvinger Lutheran Church.

In the winter months, Arden formerly drove semi-truck for S&S Transport & Transystems and along with snow removal at the Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Cherished family members of Arden include his mother Ila Lind of Oslo, MN; siblings, Julie Lind Kosmatka of Minto, ND, Arlyn Lind of Oslo, MN, Alan Lind of East Grand Forks, MN and Joni (Mike) McEnroe of Grand Forks, ND; goddaughter & niece, Molly McEnroe; nephews, Josh Kosmatka, Nicholas Lind and niece Chloe Lind.

Arden is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Esther & Bill Solem; paternal grandparents, Ole & Annie Lind; father, Almore Lind; brother-in-law, Alan Kosmatka and an infant brother; special friend & “partner in crime”, Tara Knudson and racing buddy, Travis Johnson.

Blessed be the Memory of Arden O. Lind

Memorial Service: 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 in Kongsvinger Lutheran Church, rural Oslo, MN with Pastor Chris Rosebrough officiating.

Visitation: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 in Kongsvinger, Lutheran Church

Inurnment: Kongsvinger Lutheran Cemetery

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN