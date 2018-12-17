Arletta M. Vonasek, 67

Arletta M. Vonasek, age 67 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Arletta Marie Vonasek was born on April 1, 1951 in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of Lawrence and Darleen (Myerchin) Vonasek. She grew up in East Grand Forks and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in 1969. She worked at Agassiz Enterprises as a Bookkeeper for many years. She worked for the city of East Grand Forks, Pamida and Altru Hospital in the Business Office.

She is survived by 2 children, Wade (Lori Dale) Vonasek of St. Hilaire, MN, Patrick (Trina) Gilhooly of Bismarck, ND; 3 grandchildren, Dustin Dale, Rylan and Bryson Gilhooly; her mother, Darleen Vonasek and siblings, Lyle (Sandy) Vonasek of Grand Forks, ND, Carol (Jeff) Bellmore of Puposky, MN, Vicki (Mark) Boushee of Lake Park, MN, Vonnie (John) Norman and Teresa Vonasek both of East Grand Forks, MN. She is preceded in death by her father Lawrence and an infant brother.

Memorial Service: Private Services will be held.

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery in the spring.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN