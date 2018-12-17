Foreclosure: Lisa Vogel and David Vogel

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Lisa Vogel and David Vogel, wife and husband Mortgagee: Option One Mortgage Corporation Dated: 03/30/2001 Recorded: 04/03/2001 Roseau County Recorder Document No. 231083 Assigned To: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2001-B Asset-backed Certificates, Series 2001-B Dated: 11/07/2011 Recorded: 11/17/2011 Roseau County Recorder Document No. 272038 Transaction Agent: N/A Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: N/A Lender or Broker: Option One Mortgage Corporation Residential Mortgage Servicer: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC Mortgage Originator: Option One Mortgage Corporation LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Six (6) of Block Three (3), in Fairview Addition to the City of Warroad, according to the recorded plat thereof, Roseau County, Minnesota. The security instrument secures an obligation for a Manufactured Home which is already or to be permanently affixed to the subject real estate: Make: Model Number:803901A Model Name: Detroit DWH Serial Number: MNDH04D Width: 24 Length: 32 Year Built: 1978 This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 56.0090400 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 202 Washington St SE Warroad, MN 56763 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Roseau ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $30,420.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $54,957.53 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 30, 2019, 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, 604 5th Avenue SW, Roseau, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is July 30, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: December 12, 2018 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2001-B, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2001-B, Assignee of Mortgagee By: PFB LAW, PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATION Attorneys for: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2001-B, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2001-B, Assignee of Mortgagee 55 East Fifth Street, Suite 800 St. Paul, MN 55101-1718 651-291-8955 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. (December 19, 26, 2018, January 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2019)