Nature Conservancy moves to new location

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has moved to a new location in Karlstad. They now occupy the building on the corner of Main Street and Lincoln Ave.

Previously, TNC rented office space from Auto Value on the north end of town, but when Auto Value was looking to expand, TNC and the Minn. DNR Karlstad Wildlife office relocated, moving in September.

The new facility is big enough for offices, plus housing for the seasonal staff. TNC employs two year-round, with four to five seasonal staff during the growing season. TNC has had an office in Karlstad in 1999.

While they share the space and assist on mutual projects, TNC’s Land Steward Jon Eerkes clarified that TNC and the DNR are completely separate entities. TNC is a private non-profit 501c3, funded through individual donations or grants through private foundations or government.

