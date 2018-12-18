Call for Bids/Legal Printing Lake of the Woods County

CALL FOR BIDS Legal Publishing Sealed bids will be received by, County Auditor/Treasurer, Lake of the Woods County, thru Friday, December 28, 2018; bids will be opened on January 2, 2019 for the following publications in 2019: 1. First publication of the annual financial statement pursuant to M.S. 375.17. 2. Second publication of the annual financial statement pursuant to M.S. 375.17. 3. Two publications of the delinquent tax list pursuant to M.S. 279.05, 279.06, 279.07, 279.08 and 279.09. 4. Publication of the County Board proceedings pursuant to M.S. 375.12, and the publication of all other legal notices and other publishing requests of the county in 2018. Successful bidder must comply with the legal requirements of M.S. Chapter 331A and all other legal requirements for publication of this material. Additional specifications and bid forms are available in the office of the County Auditor/Treasurer. Bids must be submitted on forms provided by the County Auditor/Treasurer. The words “Publishing Bid” must be written on the outside of the envelope. A joint publication bid will not be considered. Lake of the Woods County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities or irregularities contained therein. Dated at Baudette, Minnesota this 12th day of December, 2018 Lorene Hanson Lake of the Woods County Auditor /Treasurer