Lake of the Woods (MN) County Proceedings/November 27, 2018

COMMISSIONER PROCEEDINGS NOVEMBER 27, 2018 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Vice-Chairman, Hasbargen called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Cody Hasbargen, Ken Moorman and Buck Nordlof. Absent Edward Arnesen and Jon Waibel. Also, present were: County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson and Deputy Auditor/Treasurer Janet Rudd. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following addition: Final payment for Gladen Construction. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the official minutes and summarized minutes of November 13, 2018. SOCIAL SERVICES-Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to authorize Social Service Director, Amy Ballard to enter into a Professional Service Agreement between Lake of the Woods County Social Service Department and Mary Klinghagen for contracting services for providing consultation and training for Social Service Information System (SSIS) healthcare claims, not to exceed $3,000 and commencing on December 1, 2018.Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman seconded by Commissioner Nordlof, and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $4,955.74, Commissioners Warrants $ 2,917.44, Commissioners Warrants $16,598.33. Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize Social Services Director, Amy Ballard to enter into a Professional Service Agreement COUNTY AUDITOR-Claims-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following claims against the county: Revenue-$ 27,329.10, Road & Bridge-$69,068.95, County Devlp. $20,000.00, Joint Ditch- 5,300.00, Solid Waste-$5,172.93. Further moved to authorize the payment of the following Auditor warrants: November 14, 2018-$72,409.45, November 21, 2018-$12,866.60. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 12/11/2018 For Payment 12/14/2018 Vendor Name Amount Barnes/Todd 2,000.00 Bollig Inc 5,911.32 Compass Minerals America 4,363.92 Freeberg & Grund, Inc 5,325.00 Holen Electric 10,874.00 Howard’s Oil Company 2,159.03 Johnson Construction 3,270.00 Koochiching Co Treasurer 2,500.00 Lavalla Sand & Gravel Inc 30,000.00 LOW Highway Dept 4,143.21 Polk County Highway Dept 3,955.07 R & Q Trucking, Inc 2,060.00 Royal Tire Inc 2,969.00 Sandpieper Design LLC 2,311.65 Sjoberg’s Inc 2,668.00 Widseth Smith Nolting&Asst Inc 2,098.33 Ziegler, Inc 3,133.31 57 Payments less than 2000 25,969.60 Final Total: 115,711.44 Ditch Assessments-County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson met with the board to review the ditch assessments for the 2019 tax roll. PUBLIC WORKS-Motion was made by Commissioner Moorman, seconded by Commissioner Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the final payment for SAP 039-614-008 and SAP 39-625-006 for Knife River Materials of Bemidji, MN in the total amount of $586,924.64 and hereby authorize final payment of $79,357.34. Motion was made by Commissioner Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Moorman and carried unanimously to approve the final payment of SAP 039-598-066 for Gladen Construction, in the total amount of $88,596.00. COUNTY SURVEYOR-County Surveyor, Donn Rasmussen and Chad Connors met with the board to update the board on the following: Remonumentation projects and section corners placed and working on finishing Gudrid, Spooner, Baudette and Wheelers to finish. Donn also informed the board that he did complete the request from the board for locating the section corner at the property of Chuck Larsen request for a Partial Abandonment of Drainage System, Ditch 36 and that the road is on his property and does not involve any other property owner. Donn Rasmussen informed the board he will be retiring from the position of Lake of the Woods County Surveyor on December 31, 2018 and that the current contract with Widseth Smith Nolting for this position runs until the end of 2020 and they are proposing for Chad Connors to take over the duties of the County Surveyor. The board placed the appointment of County Surveyor and Chuck Larsen Partial Abandonment of Drainage System on the December 11th meeting agenda. RECESS-With no further business before the board, Vice-Chairman Hasbargen called the meeting to recess at 10:05 a.m. Attest: December 11, 2018 County Auditor/Treasurer, Lorene Hanson Vice-Chairman of the Board, Cody Hasbargen Publish December 19, 2018