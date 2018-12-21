Badger High School nominates Gavin Davy for ‘Triple A’ Award

Badger High School recently announced it has nominated Gavin Davy for the Academics, Arts, & Athletics (AAA) Award.

Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, the AAA Award honors high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in fine arts. Students who are nominated must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 or better, participate in MSHSL sponsored fine arts and athletic activities, and comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct.

AAA Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process that involves League member schools, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic communities. Regional winners will be announced at the AAA Banquet in Mahnomen on February 6, 2019.

The top two AAA Award candidates from each region will be recognized at an on-court ceremony during the Minnesota Boys’ State Basketball Tournament in March. League officials will announce two state Award recipients – one girl and one boy from both Class A and Class AA schools – during the on-court ceremony. Each state Award recipient will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.

Gavin Davy, participates in the Badger High School choir as a section leader, and has earned several superior ratings at MSHSL solo and ensemble contests. A consistent honor roll student, he is an active member of the Badger High School Chapter of the National Honor Society and has taken several college courses. Gavin is a current member of the Gator Golf Team and has also been active in FCCLA, Knowledge Bowl, student council, and FIRST Robotics. He plans to attend college next fall at the University of Minnesota Crookston and major in software engineering. Gavin is the son of Rob and Tami Davy of Badger.

Badger School Superintendent/Principal Tom Jerome shared, “The Badger School District is very proud and honored to nominate Gavin Davy for the AAA award. Gavin is a resilient, compassionate and hard working student who serves as an excellent role model for other students as well as adults within our School District and Community. Gavin excels academically as an honor student and is active in different organizations and student activities. Gavin is the third member of the Davy family to earn the AAA award within the Badger School District! Gavin exemplifies what the AAA award represents.”

The Badger School District congratulates Gavin Davy and his family on his nomination as well as accomplishments, and wishes Gavin the best of luck in the region 8A AAA competition.