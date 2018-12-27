August (Augie) Hovde, 79

August (Augie) Hovde, age 79, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Augie was born on March 27, 1939, to the late Edward and Hattie (Sands) Hovde in Bagley, MN. He graduated from Bagley High School in 1957. In high school he started his career in newspaper printing, working part time at the Farmers Independent newspaper in Bagley. He married Cheryl Stenen on May 29, 1965, in Fosston, MN. They moved to Crookston, MN, where he worked briefly at the Crookston Daily Times. The family moved to East Grand Forks, MN, when he was hired at the Grand Forks Herald in 1967 where he worked as an ad designer for 35 years.

Augie loved being outdoors. In his early years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Later in life, he liked getting exercise doing yard work. During the winter months, it always seemed like he had a shovel in his hand.

Augie leaves behind his 3 loving children, Steve (Jenny) Hovde, Shirley (Kent Adamson) Hovde, and Laura Hovde all of East Grand Forks, MN; 6 grandchildren, Nick, Alyssa, and Caitlin Hovde, and Teresa, Kyle, and Kayla Adamson; 2 sisters, Sally (Dennis) Navratil of Clearbrook, MN, and Marion (Willard) Tollefson of Bagley, MN; and one sister in law Mavis (LeRoy) Johnson of Bemidji, MN. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; 3 sisters, Violet Hovde, Irene Wallingford, and Dorothy Tollefson; and 4 brothers, Bernard, Charles, LeRoy, and Fred Hovde.

He will be laid to rest at the Bagley City Cemetery next to his beloved wife Sherry in the Spring of 2019.

