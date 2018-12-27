KITTSON COUNTY BOARD PROCEEDINGS December 6, 2018 The Kittson County Board of Commissioners met, pursuant to adjournment on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. All members were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Olson. The pledge to the flag was given. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the agenda as amended. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Bouvette and unanimously carried to approve the minutes from the November 20, 2018 County Board meeting as presented. Meeting with the County Board was Kathy Johnson, Kittson County Social Services Director. Johnson presented several contracts for services for 2019 as well as an update on plans to remodel part of the Social Services office. Preliminary plans were presented with Johnson adding that 2 contractors had been contacted about providing quotes for the work. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the 2019 contract with Minnesota Career Force for MFIP and DWP related services. The total contract amount is $40,363 with $28,363 coming to the county and the balance paid directly to outside agencies. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve a contract with the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council for volunteer drivers for 2019. A motion was made by Commissioner Gillie, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve a contract with the Northwestern Mental Health Center for services in 2019. The total contract if $49,201 with $31,201 paid by a state grant and the balance of $18,000 paid by the county. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve a contract for 2019 with Kittson Home Health to provide care coordination services. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve a contract with Kittson County DAC to provide services to individuals that are not eligible for medical assistance. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve a contract with Polk County to act as host county for funds from 6 NW Minnesota counties for adult and child services. The funds are pooled by the counties and used as needed. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Younggren and unanimously carried to approve the payment of Commissioner Warrants and Auditor Warrants as follows: Vendor Amount Marshall County Auditor-Treasurer 19,778.00 (15)-MSOP-MN Sex Offender Program-462 $5,688.25 Moan Grading 2,041.17 Boyer Trucks 75,171.00 Pace Analytical Services 15,803.25 C & M Ford Sales Inc 2,805.02 Soberaski Trucking Inc 32,508.59 Election Systems & Software Inc 10,142.57 MN Dept of Revenue 8,387.98 Laudal & Son/Art 26,100.00 Further 19,381.90 Minnesota Girls Acadamy 4,778.77 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 6,457.43 NW Mental Health Center 12,372.50 Nationwide Retirement Solutions 2,527.50 Roseau County 19,270.60 PERA 0156-00 23,537.62 Ruffridge Johnson Equipment Co 76,875.00 Hallock Electric Inc 6,307.43 Wikstrom Telephone Co Inc 2,024.99 Kittson County 19,838.00 Mn Commissioner Of Revenue 6,872.88 Kittson Health Insurance 52,701.82 Nationwide Retirement Solutions 2,527.50 Knife River Materials 16,553.35 PERA 0156-00 24,128.23 Marshall County Auditor-Treasurer 19,778.00 United Valley Bank 35,888.94 Ottertail Power Company 2,386.05 Brink, Sobolik, Severson, Malm 3,680.00 Revelation Ale 44,259.00 Farmers Union Oil Company-LB 2,275.99 Wenck Associates Inc 7,200.00 Ingeman Trucking 10,059.88 RJ Zavoral & Sons, Inc 70,428.77 Johnson Oil Company 4,722.40 131 Payments less than $2000 54,370.84 Kittson County 19,838.00 This list does not include salaries paid to county employees nor does it Kittson Health Insurance 4,517.60 include individuals who received federal, county or human service aid Meal Reimbursements: $222.29 A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette, seconded by Commissioner Wikstrom and unanimously carried to approve the per diems and expense sheets for November. Committee reports were given. At 6:00 p.m., a motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to declare the board meeting in recess and to convene the annual Truth in Taxation hearing. County Administrator Christensen presented information about the County’s budget process, the 2019 budget, and comparative figures with other area counties. A motion was made by Commissioner Younggren, seconded by Commissioner Olson and unanimously carried to adjourn the Truth in Taxation hearing at 6:26 p.m. and reconvene the regular board meeting. A motion was made by Commissioner Bouvette and seconded by Commissioner Olson to adopt the following resolution: #18-32 2019 COUNTY BOARD SALARY BE IT RESOLVED that the salary for the County Board of Commissioners for the year 2019 shall be $22,427.60. BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that this resolution shall be published in accordance with Minnesota Statute 375.055. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom, and Younggren. Voting against: none. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom and seconded by Commissioner Bouvette to adopt the following resolution: #18-33 2019 ELECTED & APPOINTED SALARY BE IT RESOLVED that the salaries paid to the elected and appointed officials are hereby established for the period of December 16, 2018 through December 14, 2019 at the following rates: Eric Christensen, County Administrator $104,192.00 Kristi Hultgren, County Recorder $ 74,796.80 Steve Porter, County Sheriff (through 1/2/19) $ 4,099.68 Roger Malm, County Attorney (through 1/2/19) $ 1,416.82 Robert Albrecht, County Attorney (as of 1/2/19) $ 38.472.16 Kelly Bengtson, County Engineer $104,292.56 Marian Paulson, County Assessor $ 82,097.60 Kathy Johnson, County Social Services Director $ 89,502.40 Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom, and Younggren. Voting against: none. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom and seconded by Commissioner Gillie to adopt the following resolution as amended: #18-34 2019 BUDGET AND TAX LEVY WHEREAS, Department Administrators presented proposed budgets to the County Board for the year 2019, and WHEREAS, said proposed budgets have been reviewed by the County Board and amended to a final budget amount for the following funds: Revenue $ 4,682,067 Road & Bridge $ 7,221,074 Social Services $ 1,511,009 TOTAL $13,414,150 This provides for a tax levy for taxes to be collected in 2019 in the amount of $3,805,457 NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the budget for 2019 is hereby approved with the tax levy amount as follows: Revenue $2,672,087 Road & Bridge $ 918,405 Social Services $ 638,047 TOTAL $4,228,539 Less State Paid Aids $ 423,082 NET LEVY $3,805,457 BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the budgets are approved with the provisions that no major capital purchase of $2,000 may be made without first obtaining approval from the County Board or Purchasing Committee. Voting in favor: Commissioners Bouvette, Gillie, Olson, Wikstrom, and Younggren. Voting against: none. A motion was made by Commissioner Wikstrom, seconded by Commissioner Gillie and unanimously carried to approve advertising for a temporary office clerk position for the highway department. County Administrator Christensen informed the County Board that with the assistance of County Engineer Kelly Bengtson he was looking into the feasibility of acquiring a timecard automation program which would facilitate the highway department’s cost accounting process and automate the timecard approval and entry process county wide. Christensen asked that the County Board hear from Bengtson prior to making any decision so that they may understand all the benefits of the software. The County Board asked if it would be possible to receive a demonstration of the software from the vendor at the next meeting. Christensen said he would look into it. Christensen then informed the County Board that the current 3 year leases on tax forfeit property were expiring at the end of the year and it was time to re-advertise for new leases. Bids are to be received by December 21, 2018 and will be read at the January 8, 2019 board meeting. Correspondence was received and read. The Board adjourned to December 18, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. CHAIRMAN ATTEST: Eric Christensen, Kittson County Administrator