Roger Blaine Grove, 65

Roger Blaine Grove, age 65, passed away at Valley Eldercare in Grand Forks, ND on December 22, 2018 where he had resided for the last 15 months of his life.

Roger really enjoyed his time there and considered the residents and staff as family and friends. He shared his lifelong passion for music, performing and being involved in the choir and downloading his massive collection of music.

Roger was born April 15, 1953, in Rugby, ND to Eleanor (Kegley) and George Grove. He married Maureen Ham on September 12, 1976. They resided in Wyndmere, ND. He worked various jobs in the area over the years. His other love was his pets that provided continuous companionship and joy in his life.

Roger is survived by 2 brothers: Galen (Pat) Grove of Comstock, WI, and Kevin (Carol) Grove of Grand Forks, ND; nephews, Dean (Tracy) Grove of Montevideo, MN, and Ryan Grove of Peoria, AZ; nieces, Sheila (Tim) Rye of Cumberland, WI, Shannon (Brian) Rud of Grand Forks, ND, and Sarah (Ed) Snetsinger of Naytahwaush, MN; and 7 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Maureen.

A memorial service to celebrate Roger’s life will be held at Valley Eldercare on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Valley Eldercare or the Grand Forks Humane Society.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota