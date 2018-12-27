Ruth G. Schneibel, 80

Ruth G. Schneibel, age 80, passed away on December 21, 2018, surrounded by her family.

Ruth was born on May 23, 1938, in Grafton, ND, the daughter of Lowell Innes and Ruth (Swanson) Sundberg. Ruth grew up on East Grand Forks, MN. She worked as a server in many restaurants in town. She really enjoyed her time at The Palace, Miller’s Cafe, And The Dacotah Cafe. Ruth loved music and dancing! Ruth made sure her kids would dance. Ruth loved spending time with all her grandkids and great grandkids.

Ruth is survived by her children, Larry Kennedy of Grand Forks ND, Cherie (Mark) McLaren of Grand Forks ND, Kirt (RoniLynn) Mckinney of Hernando, MS, and Tracy (Michael) Coats of Grand Forks ND; 12 grandkids and 22 great grandkids; brother, Lowell (Georgia) Innes of Grand Forks ND; sisters, Ila Ray (Bill) Dohman of Fergus Falls, MN, and Linda (Gary) Boushey of East Grand Forks MN; and several nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her step father, her true love, Harold Fischer, her son Billy Mckinney, and her great granddaughter Skylar.

Ruth expressed her wishes that she wanted a small gathering at the grave site. So this will be announced later in the spring.

