Tamra L. Pyrtle ,55

Tamra L. Pyrtle , age 55 of St. Paul, MN, passed away on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul after battling cancer for over two years. Tamra Lynn Pederson was born on July 25, 1963, in Karlstad, MN, the daughter of Wayne and Lynette (Prosser) Pederson. The family lived in Warren, MN, before moving to the Twin Cities in 1966. Tamra graduated as salutatorian from Osseo (MN) High School in 1981, and graduated with honors from Augsburg College in Minneapolis in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and minors in mathematics and German. She married Brett Pyrtle on June 4, 1994, in St. Paul, and the couple resided in the Como Park neighborhood for the last 15 years. For the past five years, Tamra worked as a principal quality assurance engineer for Medtronic, Inc. in Minneapolis. In her professional life, Tamra was a Certified Quality Auditor, well respected for her analytical and problem-solving abilities in both pharmaceutical and medical device companies. In her personal life, Tamra was a talented cook, seamstress, gardener, do-it-yourself project wizard and dressage rider, devoted to the love and care of her horse, Bravo. She was also devoted to her family, which included making regular trips from the Twin Cities to northwestern Minnesota for over 20 years to visit her grandparents. She is survived by her husband Brett of St. Paul; parents Wayne and Lynette Pederson of Lake Oswego, OR; siblings Kristin (Sean) Merkel of Plymouth, MN, and Carey (Virginia) Pederson of Tualitin, OR; uncles Mark (Carol) Prosser of Halma, MN, James Pederson of Kennedy, MN, Glen Pederson of Roseville, MN and Rick Pederson of Lakeville, MN; and aunts Waivel (James) Johanneck of Red Lake Falls, MN and Faye (Chuck) Brinkman of Savage, MN. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Waymen and Lorraine Prosser of Halma, MN, Harvey Pederson of Kennedy, MN and Dorothy Pederson Miller of Humboldt, MN; and an uncle, Dale Pederson of Kennedy, MN. A private family gathering will be held in late December. A public celebration of Tamra’s life will be held in April 2019.