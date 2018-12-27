Thomas James Mishler, 56

Thomas James Mishler, age 56, of Manvel. ND, formerly of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at his home with his family by his side.

Thomas was born on July 4, 1962, in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Lawrence “Larry” and Yvonne “Vonnie” (Nordrum) Mishler. He grew up in East Grand Forks, MN, and graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School in 1980. Afterwards, he moved to Reno, NV, where he worked in construction before returning to East Grand Forks in 2006. He then worked various construction jobs and then for Hood Packaging in Grand Forks, ND, until his death.

Thomas is survived by his mother, Vonnie Lilleoien of East Grand Forks, MN; brothers, Todd (Jodi) Mishler of Grand Forks, ND; Terry Mishler of Manvel, ND; and Tim Mishler of Grand Forks, ND; nieces, Ali Johnson and Melissa and Jenna Mishler; and nephew, Justin Mishler. He was preceded in death by his father Larry Mishler and grandparents, Skip and Max Mishler and Marvin and Pearl Nordrum.

A celebration of Thomas’s life will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Oldham Saloon in Manvel, ND.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota