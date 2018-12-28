Aaliyah Creekmore looks forward to “World Down Under” competition

Having her luggage packed and ready to go is probably the farthest from Aaliyah Creekmore’s mind at the present, but come July 6, 2019, this GMR high school junior, will depart for Brisbane, Australia. It is here where she has been invited to participate “Down Under” in Track and Field competition at the 19th Annual International Games in Brisbane, Australia.

Aaliyah is the daughter of rural Greenbush residents, Jeff and Anne-Marie Creekmore. Her brothers are Gage, Jonah, and Moses.

Since ninth grade, she has competed every season on varsity as a member of the BGMR-Freeze Track and Field team. Schools include Badger, Greenbush-Middle River, Newfolden, and Karlstad.

“This past year is the first year of making it to the Section 8A meet,” Aaliyah said. “The section meet didn’t go very well. At the subsection in East Grand Forks I placed fifth in the 200 meter dash. Each subsection takes four (people) to compete in section; I carded for the long jump- each subsection takes four to the section; I was one of the wild cards.

“I didn’t know until my coach, John Lee, gave me an invitational letter from Brisbane to come and compete. They get the information from our section meets, and though my time wasn’t very good, our times throughout the whole season are listed on heroestiming.com .”

The first events Creekmore, whose height is five feet, six inches, will be competing in for sure are the long jump and the 200 meter dash. She commented that she has three other (events) she can do, so depending on how she does this upcoming season, she may also be competing in those events.

Aaliyah will be the only one going from her Track and Field team to Brisbane. “Two from Newfolden have been invited to go and as far as I know, they aren’t going.”

Each participant must be accompanied by an adult, in which case Anne-Marie will make the trip with her daughter. After boarding a plane in Fargo, N.D., on July 6,they will fly to Los Angeles, Calif., and meet up with other participants and adults at the International Gateway Airport. Everyone in the group will be asked to wear same-colored t-shirts. That same day they will depart on a 15-hour flight via QANTAS Air Line, cross the International Date Line on July 7, and on July 8 arrive at the Down Under city of Brisbane, a population of 2.41 million.

Plans are in the works to undergo some fund-raising up until May. A bank account has been set up at the Greenbush Border State Bank in Aaliyah’s name. The total cost of the trip is $4700.

To see the complete story on Aaliyah’s trip, read The Tribune in print or online.