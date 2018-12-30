A Funeral Service for Gertie Irene Eidsmoe of Roseau, MN will be held on Monday, December 31, 2018 at 11:00AM at Pine Grove Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 30, 2018 from 5-7PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Interment will be held at Salem Cemetery.

Gertie Irene (Wiskow) Eidsmoe, age 91, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at the Greenbush Nursing Home. She was born on August 18, 1927, in the Huss Township to Marshall and Viona (Paulsen) Wiskow. Gertie, along with her three brothers and two sisters, grew up on a farm in Strathcona where they raised cattle, worked in the fields and enjoyed country life. Times were hard during the depression and after WWII Gertie and her sister, Morella, moved to Chicago for work.

Gertie married Orlen Eidsmoe from Roseau, MN in 1950. They purchased a farm in Malung Township where they lived over 40 years. There they raised four children; Kerby, Grant, Nancy and Lisa. Gertie enjoyed farming, vegetable/flower gardening, picking berries, sewing, quilting, crocheting and embroidery. She enjoyed family life, creating special memories with many fun birthday celebrations and parties. Gertie had endless energy; not only did they farm, they had a lumber company where she cooked and served meals for the sawmill crews, plaining lumber and so much more. Gertie was hardworking, thoughtful and fun-loving. Gertie had many remarkable traits and talents; above all, she was a beloved wife, mother, community member and friend.

In 1982, Gertie’s youngest daughter, Lisa, passed away. The loss of their daughter was very difficult and changed their life forever. Gertie and Orlen then worked at Marvin Windows in Warroad, MN until they retired. They moved to Roseau and built a new home where they lived for over 10 years. Their passion during retirement years was a Tree Farm in the Beltrami Forest. They created a peaceful sanctuary where they spent all their leisure time. Gertie loved to go for walks and the forest provided the peace and beauty that she enjoyed.

Gertie is preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Eidsmoe; parents, Marshall and Viona (Paulsen) Wiskow; sisters, Lenay (Wiskow) Bernat, Morella (Wiskow) Eidsmoe; brother, Pete Wiskow. She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 68 years, Orlen; son, Kerby (Bobbi) Eidsmoe; son, Grant (Gail) Eidsmoe; daughter, Nancy (Don) Kinslow; brothers, Roy (Avis) Wiskow and Curtis Wiskow; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Gertie’s family wishes to thank the Greenbush Nursing Home for their love, friendship and special care Gertie received during her illness.