Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the main basin… Good numbers of walleyes and saugers being caught of all sizes. Jig one line, deadstick second. Most anglers focused in 25-31′ of water. During the morning and evenings, shallow water bite in 13-18′. Electronics very helpful with some larger fish suspended. Every resort ice road is different but pickups and wheel houses of varying sizes allowed on various ice roads. Gold, glow red, yellow and orange hot colors. Ice ranges from 12-20″ where resorts are fishing. Snowmobile trails on lake staked from south shore up to NW angle. Please stay on marked trails, don’t go off on your own and exercise safety precautions as ice conditions vary.

On the Rainy River… Stretches of the river and bay ice unsafe with heavier than normal current. Some walleye action in Four Mile Bay early and late in day. Most river fishing currently being done by locals who know ice.

Up at the NW Angle… Ice road is open from Young’s Bay to Flag Island, no further as of yet. Snowmobile trails from south shore across lake to Angle are marked and are open. Stay on trail for safety! Excellent fishing with good numbers of walleyes being caught. Most fish coming from 18-24′. Crappies being caught on Ontario side. Work through resorts and stay on staked resort ice trails. A complete list of lodging and ice fishing packages available at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.