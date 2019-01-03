GMR nominates Burslie and Heggedal for the AAA Award

Greenbush-Middle River High School recently announced it has nominated Makenna Burslie and Dylan Heggedal for the Academics, Arts, and Athletics (AAA) Award.

Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, the AAA Award honors high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in fine arts. Students who are nominated must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 or better, participate in MSHSL-sponsored fine arts and athletic activities, and comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct.

As for Burslie, she participates in various groups and activities, including National Honor Society, Student Council, Math League, Robotics, basketball, volleyball, softball, and her church youth group.

Regardless of being involved in many activities, Burslie excels in all areas thanks to strong time management skills, maintaining close to a 4.0 GPA, her softball coach and teacher Kent Christian said.

She has also spent time working with elementary students and helping teachers when they need assistance with a project. She has shown strong leadership skills, chosen by her teammates to be a captain and looked up to by elementary students.

“She might be small in stature but she has a big heart, impeccable work ethic, and a willingness to do anything for her classmates and teammates,” Christian said. “I know she is a role model for not only my children, but for our entire school and community.”

Burslie is the daughter of Chris Burslie, and Brandy Burslie and Craig Wensloff of Greenbush.

Heggedal also participates in many school and community activities. He excels in the arts and is a leader in choir, band, and jazz band. He also participates in Robotics, Math League, National Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl, Target Team, and FCA. He participates in his church and volunteers for community activities, such as blood drives and summer youth activities.

Athletically, Heggedal participates in basketball and baseball, always putting team first and assisting and mentoring younger players, said one of his teachers Susan Lieberg. Heggedal is also a dedicated student, seeking rigorous coursework, such as foreign language and college credit classes, Lieberg said.

Heggedal leads by example in many ways– student, musician, athlete, friend. He chooses challenging paths, Lieberg said, and as a result thrives.

“He wears his success well; he is humble, supportive, persistent, genuine, and exceptionally kind,” Lieberg said. “Dylan has already made this world a better place.”

Heggedal is the son of Kara and Erik Heggedal of Greenbush.

AAA Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process that involves League member schools, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic communities. Regional winners will be announced at the AAA Banquet in Mahnomen on February 6, 2019.

The top two AAA Award candidates from each region will be recognized at an on-court ceremony during the Minnesota Boys’ State Basketball Tournament in March. League officials will announce two state Award recipients – one girl and one boy from both Class A and Class AA schools – during the on-court ceremony. Each state Award recipient will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.