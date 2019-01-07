Arlys O. Graff, 73

Arlys O. Graff, age 73 of Le Sueur, died on Saturday, January 5, 2019 after a brief illness at the Ridgeview Nursing Home in Le Sueur, MN Private interment will be in Mound Cemetery, LeSueur. A Celebration of Life service will be on May 5, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at the Ney Nature Center in Tyrone Township, Le Sueur County. A gathering will be one hour prior to the services.

Arlys was born on May 8, 1945 to Oscar and Alma (Sather) Graff in Greenbush, MN. She graduated from Greenbush High School in 1963. She then received her Bachelors Degree from Moorhead State University. She taught English at Ortonville Jr. High School 1966-1968 and Cloquet Jr. High School from 1968-1970. Arlys took 6 months off from School in 1970 and traveled extensively through the western United States. She then began a short career in the Insurance Industry in the west Metro area from 1971-1976. She returned to school in 1976 and received her Masters Degree from the University of Minnesota- Duluth in 1977. Arlys began a long career in Le Sueur in 1977 as the Community Education Director where she met many good friends throughout the community. She took a leave from her position in from 1985-1988 and attended the University of Wisconsin where she earned her PhD in Adult Learning & Education. She returned to her position with Le Sueur Community Education in 1987 and continued her work and relationships with the Le Sueur community.

Arlys was very active with Habitat for Humanity, Ney Nature Center, Blandon Foundation and enjoyed her time with her tennis league. She had a passion and love for animals that she cared for on her farm west of Le Sueur and especially enjoyed her dogs.

Memorials may be made to the Ney Nature Center, American Cancer Association or in care of Pat Hanauer, 1016 Honeysuckle Lane, Farmington, MN 55024