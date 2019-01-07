Arthur “Art” Richard Miles, 82

Arthur “Art” Richard Miles, age 82, of East Grand Forks, MN , passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, with his family by his side.

Art was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As a young man he relocated with his immediate family to Mexico City, Mexico, where he attended the National University (UNAM) receiving degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering. While in Mexico Art met and fell in love with Maria de la Paz De Leon of Mexico City and they married and started a family. He then went on to earn a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Over his career, Art worked both in the business sector with General Electric/Westinghouse as well as in academia teaching at UNAM, the Missouri University of Science and Technology, and the University of North Dakota from which he retired after 26 years.

Art loved music and enjoyed singing in the Sacred Heart choir as well as with the Unforgettables of Calvary Lutheran Church. Together with his wife Maria, he also worked hand in hand with the Sacred Heart Hispanic Outreach for many years. He became a member of the Secular Franciscan Order in 2015.

Art is survived by his dear wife of 52 years Maria Miles of East Grand Forks, MN; 5 loving children, Paul (Beth) Miles of Denver, CO; David (Michelle) Miles of Shrewsbury, MA; Teresa (Scott) Miles Piper of Ann Arbor, MI; Arturo Miles, Jr., of Minneapolis, MN; and John (Debaleena) Miles of San Francisco, CA; 8 beloved grandchildren, Bridget Miles, Margaret Miles, Charlie Miles, Harrison Miles, Miguel Piper, Mateo Piper, Sofia Piper, and Eliana Piper; and his brother, Eduardo Luis Miles of Merida, Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Fredrick Miles and Lucy Magdalena Knight, and sister, Elena Lucia Knight.

Funeral Mass: 11:00 am on Monday, January 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Before Service

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota