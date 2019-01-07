Elmer J. Doran, 99

Elmer J. Doran died on Friday, December 21, 2018 at Wellstead of Rogers MN at the age of 99 years.

He was born on January 12, 1919 to Peter and Matilda Doran on a farm in Marshall County, between Thief River Falls and Holt, MN. He graduated from Thief River Falls High School and went on to get his “Normal” training, his Bachelors Degree and Masters Degree in Education. Elmer was principal of Plummer High School and Greenbush High School before retiring at the age of 62, after 39 years in education.

In 1941, Elmer married Grace Margaret Lacombe. They had two sons, Gerald and Dennis. They celebrated 75 years of marriage.

Elmer served in World War II, achieving the rank of sergeant. He was active in Minnesota education, serving on the board of the Minnesota High School League, and was a strong believer in volunteering and community service. He served on many civic organizations as well as being a member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his son Dennis of Cambridge, brother Tom and sister Marcella of Brainerd MN, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Margaret; his son Gerald (Washington State); brothers George, Clarence and John; and sisters Grace, Pearl, Rosella, Delma, Alice and Esther.

A private service will be held.