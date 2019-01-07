Gladys M. Schmalenberg, 96

Gladys M. Schmalenberg, age 96, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Thursday, January 3, 2019.

Gladys Sabe was born on January 14, 1922, in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of the late Peter and Susan (Bushaw) Sabe. She was raised in Grand Forks and went first to St. Mary’s Catholic School, then Central High School, and later Aaker’s Business College. She was married to Tim Schmalenberg in 1944 and they moved to East Grand Forks, MN, in 1948, where they settled and raised their family. They were married for 22 years at the time of his passing in 1966. Gladys worked as a book keeper and then office manager for Norby’s in Grand Forks. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the East Grand Forks American Legion Women’s Auxiliary for 37 years. In her retirement she enjoyed volunteering as a foster grandparent.

Gladys is survived by her son, Jack (Kate) Schmalenberg of Fisher, MN; daughters, Susan (Les) Biskup of Lakeville, MN; Claudia Schmalenberg of Apache Junction, AZ; and Cynthia (Rick) Beausoleil of Whitefield, ME; 7 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, Richard and Cecil Sabe, and sisters, Alice Holweger and Florence Moen.

Memorial Mass: 11:00 am on Monday, January 14, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One Hour Before Service

Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND ~ Spring 2019

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, Minnesota