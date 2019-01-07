Jean M. Osell, 77, of Grand Forks, ND fell asleep in death at Valley Eldercare Center with loving family by her side on Sunday, December 30, 2018.

Jean Marie Drevecky was born September 4th, 1941, to Emil and Helen (Johnson) Drevecky in Walsh County, ND. Jean grew up in rural Adams, ND. She married Elmer Osell on April 28, 1958 at Adams, ND. Jean worked as an aide at the former Grafton State School. Jean and her husband lived in various places throughout the Red River Valley area as he worked construction jobs. In 1976 they settled in rural Edinburg, ND until moving to Grand Forks in 1994.

In 1977 Jean and Elmer began to study the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses and both were baptized on July 14, 1979 at the ‘Victorious Faith’ International Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Jean is survived by her children John Osell, Moorhead, MN, Annette Viergutz, East Grand Forks, MN, Heidi (Bill) Gerszewski, East Grand Forks, MN, and Angela Fickert, East Grand Forks, MN; grandchildren, Nathan Viergutz, Amanda Fickert, Breanna Snobl, Mason Gerszewski, and Jessica Viergutz; and 4 great grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband Elmer; son Matthew; and sister Elaine Gust.

A Memorial Service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2311 River Rd. NW, East Grand Forks, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Memorial Service on Saturday. Online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com.