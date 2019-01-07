Linda Katherine Moyer departed us on Thursday December 27, 2018 surrounded by the love of her family. Born August 21, 1949 she cherished all rolls in her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt as well as being a dear friend to so many. She enjoyed sharing gifts of her beloved talents from sewing and crafting to gardening and cooking with everyone.

She is reunited with her father Henry Lane, Sister Nancy Johnson and granddaughter Jacqueline VanLith. She is looking over her mother, Elvira Lindgren, husband, Gary Moyer, Son James Crowley, daughter Katrina Lee, step son Scott Moyer, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and more.

Memorial services will be held at Union Congregational Church, Warroad, Minnesota on Saturday January 5 at 2:00 pm with a social hour starting at 1:00