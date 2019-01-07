Reverend LeRoy V. Johnson, 91

LeRoy Vincent Johnson passed away peacefully in his Fountain Hills home on December 19, 2018. He was born May 3, 1927, in rural Karlstad, MN, to Peggy and Olaf Johnson. He was the seventh child in a family of eight. At age three, he contracted polio and was miraculously healed in response to the prayers of his family. LeRoy attended a one-room school for eight years. Later he attended Karlstad High School, graduating in 1945, valedictorian of his class. Upon graduation, he was drafted into the Navy, becoming part of The Greatest Generation. He served in San Diego, CA. Upon discharge, LeRoy returned to Minnesota where he farmed with his father and two brothers. During this time, he made the decision to follow Christ. When the Korean War began in 1950, he was again drafted, this time into the army. He served in Korea as a medic. While in the military, he felt a call to the pastoral ministry. Upon being honorably discharged from the army, he attended Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri on the G.I. bill. During his four years of college, he pastored an outstation church in Purdy, MO. On December 15, 1956, LeRoy married Jewell Tykeson in Kennedy, MN. LeRoy served as an ordained minister of Assemblies of God churches for forty-three years. The hallmarks of his pastoral ministry were sound Bible preaching, visitation of the sick, and an emphasis on youth and children’s ministry. He and his family served communities of Devil’s Lake, ND, Kulm, ND, Newell, SD, Mesa, AZ, Fountain Hills, AZ, and Las Cruces, NM. He was instrumental in establishing the Fountain Hills Christian Center in Fountain Hills. LeRoy was a faithful husband to Jewell and a devoted father to Bryan (Kathy) of Colorado Springs, CO, Jennifer of Mission Viejo, CA, Nathan (Mary) of Grand Forks, ND, Kristen (Jeffrey), Marcus and AnnMarie (Matt) all of Fountain Hills, AZ. He is survived by his wife, their six children, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren and his sister, Fern Strandquist of Grand Forks, ND. Preceding LeRoy in death are his parents Olaf and Peggy Johnson, his brothers, Orval and Lloyd Johnson, sisters Agnes Vagle, Irene Vagle, Rose Lind, Geraldine Ray, and great-grandson Bridger James Johnson. A public funeral service was held on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Fountain Hills Christian Center, Fountain Hills, AZ. LeRoy will be laid to rest at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fountain Hills Christian Center, 16239 E. Ironwood Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.